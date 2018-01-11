BBC Sport - Meet Natasha McKay, Britain's No. 1 ladies figure skater
'I don't feel pressure, I'm just excited'
- From the section Winter Sports
Britain's No. 1 ladies figure skater Natasha McKay looks ahead to competing at next week's European Championships in Moscow. She is the latest success from Dundee Ice Rink's productive coaching group, set up by Simon and Debi Briggs, who relocated to Dundee 13 years ago to develop figure skating in the city.
