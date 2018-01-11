BBC Sport - Meet Natasha McKay, Britain's No. 1 ladies figure skater

'I don't feel pressure, I'm just excited'

Britain's No. 1 ladies figure skater Natasha McKay looks ahead to competing at next week's European Championships in Moscow. She is the latest success from Dundee Ice Rink's productive coaching group, set up by Simon and Debi Briggs, who relocated to Dundee 13 years ago to develop figure skating in the city.

Top videos

Video

'I don't feel pressure, I'm just excited'

Video

Why have Salah & Sterling become scoring sensations?

Video

Dunks & pranks as Celtics beat 76ers in London

Video

Top 10 best BBL plays of the week

Video

NBA legends star in Great British Dunk-Off

Audio

  • From the section iPlayer
Audio

England coach Bayliss should go now - Maxwell

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Is this England’s new hip hop prop?

  • From the section Sport
Video

Moyes wants West Ham to play like Tottenham and Chelsea

Video

Watch Tommy Lawrence's chance encounter with BBC reporter

  • From the section News
Video

Djokovic 'very happy' with comeback

  • From the section Tennis
Video

How Saints' Brees tore Panthers apart

Video

Froome case is a 'blow' for British Cycling

  • From the section Cycling

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Hockey

Back to Hockey

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired