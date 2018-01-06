BBC Sport - Bobsleigh World Cup: GB's Mica Moore & Mica McNeill crash out
GB's Moore & McNeill crash out of World Cup
- From the section Winter Sports
Great Britain's Mica McNeill and Mica Moore's second run crash saw their chances of a bobsleigh World Cup podium vanish, after they lost control with just a few turns remaining in Altenberg, Germany.
