BBC Sport - Ski Sunday: Paddy Graham attempts massive world record jump
'I've got goosebumps' - watch huge air time world record attempt
- From the section Winter Sports
Big air and slopestyle skier Paddy Graham attempts to break the air time world record for a freestyle jump, on a massive purpose-built ramp in Livigno, Italy.
Find out how Paddy gets on in Ski Sunday, Sunday 7th January, at 17:15 on BBC Two.
