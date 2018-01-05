BBC Sport - Ski Sunday: Paddy Graham attempts massive world record jump

'I've got goosebumps' - watch huge air time world record attempt

Big air and slopestyle skier Paddy Graham attempts to break the air time world record for a freestyle jump, on a massive purpose-built ramp in Livigno, Italy.

Find out how Paddy gets on in Ski Sunday, Sunday 7th January, at 17:15 on BBC Two.

Video

Injured aerial skier makes Olympic bid

