British skier Dave Ryding finishes seventh in Zagreb World Cup slalom

David Ryding
Ryding's second run was the fifth best in the field
Great Britain's David Ryding recorded his third top-10 finish in two weeks as he came home seventh in the slalom World Cup event in Zagreb.

The 31-year-old was 18th after the first run, but improved by more than 2.2 seconds to finish with a combined time of one minute 52.78 seconds.

Ryding is now eighth in the season's slalom standings.

He came sixth in Italy on 22 December before finishing fourth in a parallel slalom in Oslo on 1 January.

His slalom campaign continues in the Swiss resort of Adelboden on 7 January, with another three events to follow before the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

