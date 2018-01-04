British skier Dave Ryding finishes seventh in Zagreb World Cup slalom

Ryding's second run was the fifth best in the field

XXIII Olympic Winter Games Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Great Britain's David Ryding recorded his third top-10 finish in two weeks as he came home seventh in the slalom World Cup event in Zagreb.

The 31-year-old was 18th after the first run, but improved by more than 2.2 seconds to finish with a combined time of one minute 52.78 seconds.

Ryding is now eighth in the season's slalom standings.

He came sixth in Italy on 22 December before finishing fourth in a parallel slalom in Oslo on 1 January.

His slalom campaign continues in the Swiss resort of Adelboden on 7 January, with another three events to follow before the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.