BBC Sport - How Welsh para skier Chris Lloyd defied the doctor's warnings

Defying doctor's warning to ski again

Welsh skier Chris Lloyd tells BBC Sport Wales that being told he'd never ski again made him determined to reach the Paralympics.

The 43-year-old from Pontypridd was paralysed from the neck down after a rally car accident in 2011.

He still has limited mobility, but defied medical advice to get back on his skis - and could be selected for the Winter Paralympics in March.

Top videos

Video

Defying doctor's warning to ski again

Video

Scholes doesn't comment, he criticises - Mourinho

Video

Chandler's last-second dunk & other great NBA plays

Video

Hughes walks out of news conference

Video

Konta through to Brisbane quarter-finals

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Klopp pleased with 'fantastic' Liverpool attitude

Video

Kamara's superb 106-yard touchdown - NFL plays of the week

Video

We let Man Utd take game away from us - Allardyce

Video

Match of the Day 2

Video

Puel 'surprised' by Leicester's fitness in victory

Video

Take a look inside Sydney Cricket Ground

Video

Newcastle work rate deserved victory - Benitez

Video

What does Anthony Joshua want in 2018?

  • From the section Boxing

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Steel City Striders Running Club

Steel City Striders Running Club

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired