BBC Sport - How Welsh para skier Chris Lloyd defied the doctor's warnings
Defying doctor's warning to ski again
- From the section Winter Sports
Welsh skier Chris Lloyd tells BBC Sport Wales that being told he'd never ski again made him determined to reach the Paralympics.
The 43-year-old from Pontypridd was paralysed from the neck down after a rally car accident in 2011.
He still has limited mobility, but defied medical advice to get back on his skis - and could be selected for the Winter Paralympics in March.
