Dave Ryding finishes sixth in Italy

Great Britain's Dave Ryding finished sixth in the men's World Cup slalom race in Italy.

The 31-year-old had a fast second run, despite a mistake late on at Madonna di Campiglio and finished with a combined time of one minute 40.03 seconds.

Austria's Marcel Hirscher won in 1:39.79, even though he made a slight error on his second run, to go top of the overall World Cup standings.

Luca Aerni (1:39.83) was second, with Henrik Kristoffersen (1:39.84) third.