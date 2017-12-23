Dave Ryding finishes sixth in Italy

Dave Ryding
Ryding competed in the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics but did not make the podium at either
XXIII Olympic Winter Games
Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Great Britain's Dave Ryding finished sixth in the men's World Cup slalom race in Italy.

The 31-year-old had a fast second run, despite a mistake late on at Madonna di Campiglio and finished with a combined time of one minute 40.03 seconds.

Austria's Marcel Hirscher won in 1:39.79, even though he made a slight error on his second run, to go top of the overall World Cup standings.

Luca Aerni (1:39.83) was second, with Henrik Kristoffersen (1:39.84) third.

