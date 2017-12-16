BBC Sport - Bobsleigh World Cup: GB women pair finish in top 10 after impressive run

Smooth run sees GB bob pair into top 10

An impressive second run sees GB women's pair Mica McNeil and Mica Moore finish in the top 10 at the bobsleigh World Cup in Innsbruck.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Smooth run sees GB bob pair into top 10

Video

Pint-sized Ashes: Australia pile on the punishment on day three

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Important to maintain winning run - Guardiola

Video

Benteke promised to make amends for penalty miss - Hodgson

Video

Spurs players will learn from defeat - Pochettino

Video

Ozil's goal was a gem - Wenger

Video

Riders seal last-gasp BBL win over Eagles

Video

Magpies must sign players in January - Benitez

Video

Advent calendar: Matic thunderbolt sends Chelsea to final

Video

Nobody does Focus predictions like WWE star John Cena...

Video

GB's Deas sixth in Innsbruck as Yarnold struggles

Audio

The Real Ashes Tour

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired