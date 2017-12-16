BBC Sport - Bobsleigh World Cup: GB women pair finish in top 10 after impressive run
Smooth run sees GB bob pair into top 10
Winter Sports
An impressive second run sees GB women's pair Mica McNeil and Mica Moore finish in the top 10 at the bobsleigh World Cup in Innsbruck.
