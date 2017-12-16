Cross Country World Cup: Britain's Andrew Musgrave wins bronze in Italy

Andrew Musgrave competed at the Winter Olympics in 2010 and 2014

British skier Andrew Musgrave won bronze in the men's 15km freestyle at the Cross Country World Cup in Italy.

The 27-year-old Scot was 11.5 seconds behind winner Simen Hegstad Krueger from Norway with France's Maurice Manificat second in Toblach.

His previous best World Cup placing this season was 13th in Norway earlier this month.

"That's my best result ever," he said. "I'm very happy - the team did a fantastic job."

Musgrave is hoping to become Britain's first-ever cross-country medallist at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Toblach has been a happy hunting ground for the Brit who claimed a Stage World Cup victory there in January 2015.

And he was one of the strongest from the outset on Saturday, leading through the first 5km lap of the three-lap race.

But he was eventually overhauled by Krueger, who claimed his first individual World Cup victory.

It is the sixth World Cup podium of the season for British ski and snowboard athletes.