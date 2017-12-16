Winter Olympics: Britain's Lloyd Wallace 19th on World Cup coma return

Lloyd Wallace returned to training in November after two months out

British aerial skier Lloyd Wallace has finished in 19th place in his first World Cup event since a training accident left him in an induced coma.

Wallace, 22, suffered a severe head injury in August after falling during a run-up at a camp in Switzerland and was pulled unconscious from a landing pool.

The former world junior bronze medallist scored 84.60 points at the season opener in Secret Garden, China.

The second event of the six-stage World Cup series takes place on Sunday.

Wallace, who trains full-time with the Swiss team, is aiming to become the first male aerial skier since Richard Cobbing in 1998 to compete for Team GB at a Winter Olympics.

To earn a place in the field for the Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, in February, he needs to claim enough World Cup points to finish inside the world's top 25.