Winter Olympics: Britain's Lloyd Wallace 19th on World Cup coma return

Lloyd Wallace
Lloyd Wallace returned to training in November after two months out
XXIII Olympic Winter Games
Venue: Pyeongchang, South Korea Dates: 9-25 February
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, Red Button, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

British aerial skier Lloyd Wallace has finished in 19th place in his first World Cup event since a training accident left him in an induced coma.

Wallace, 22, suffered a severe head injury in August after falling during a run-up at a camp in Switzerland and was pulled unconscious from a landing pool.

The former world junior bronze medallist scored 84.60 points at the season opener in Secret Garden, China.

The second event of the six-stage World Cup series takes place on Sunday.

Wallace, who trains full-time with the Swiss team, is aiming to become the first male aerial skier since Richard Cobbing in 1998 to compete for Team GB at a Winter Olympics.

To earn a place in the field for the Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, in February, he needs to claim enough World Cup points to finish inside the world's top 25.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired