Winter Olympics 2018: Lindsey Vonn, Andrew Musgrave, Lizzy Yarnold latest

British cross-country skier Andrew Musgrave finished fourth at last year's World Championships and was on the World Cup podium this week

With the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang less than two months away, BBC Sport brings you a weekly round-up of the big stories.

Milestone medal for Musgrave

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING: Britain's Andrew Musgrave showed he can be a medal contender in Pyeongchang by taking bronze in the 15km free race at a World Cup event in Italy.

Musgrave - who is hoping to become Britain's first Winter Olympic cross-country medallist - said it was "his best result ever" after finishing behind Norway's Simen Hegsted Krueger and France's Maurice Manificat.

The 27-year-old finished fourth in the 50km freestyle mass start at the World Championships earlier this year and had a previous World Cup best of sixth.

Yarnold's skeleton setback

SKELETON: Russian Elena Nikitina, who is banned from competing in the Winter Olympics, won the latest leg of the women's World Cup skeleton as Olympic champion Lizzy Yarnold suffered another disappointing day.

Yarnold was 16th in Innsbruck - the third race in a row she has failed to make the top 10 - and was again outperformed by team-mate Laura Deas, who was sixth.

The event doubled as the European Championships, in which Deas missed out on bronze by 0.01 seconds. In the men's race, Latvia's Martins Dukurs won another great tussle against South Korea's Yun Sungbin.

The special Vonn

ALPINE SKIING: America's Lindsey Vonn put a troubled start to the season behind her by claiming super-G World Cup gold in Val d'Isere.

The 2010 Winter Olympic downhill gold medallist's campaign to date has been dominated by crashes, injuries and negativity following a recent interview in which she said she would refuse any invite to the White House following the Winter Olympics.

But, with a 78th World Cup victory, the 33-year-old American had cause to celebrate this weekend in France.

Heroic Hirscher makes history

ALPINE SKIING: Four months to the day since he suffered a broken ankle, Austria's Marcel Hirscher made history with a fifth consecutive World Cup giant slalom victory in Alta Badia, Italy.

Hirscher's historic win was his 24th giant slalom World Cup gold medal, and 48th overall, to underline his status as a multiple medal favourite for Pyeongchang.

Despite his long-established global dominance, Hirscher has yet to win a Winter Olympic title.

Joy for Jacobellis

SNOWBOARD CROSS: Lindsey Jacobellis, the American snowboarder who threw away a certain Olympic gold when showboating at Turin 2006, secured her chance to finally right that wrong.

Jacobellis claimed her 29th all-time World Cup win in Val Thorens to help book her spot in the US team for a fourth Games in South Korea.

The 32-year-old has an incredible record of claiming either World Cup, World Championships or X Games gold in 15 of the last 16 seasons, but she has been eliminated in the semi-finals at the last two Games.

US snowboarding sensation Chloe Kim - the only woman ever to score a perfect 100 in the halfpipe - secured her selection with a second consecutive victory in the US qualifier at Breckenridge.

Russian neutrals given backing

More than 200 Russian athletes could still compete at the Winter Olympics in February despite the country's ban over widespread doping, it has been claimed.

Russia was banned from the Games in Pyeongchang over "systemic" doping, but athletes who prove they are clean can compete as neutrals.

Round-up

BOBSLEIGH: Great Britain's Mica McNeill and Mica Moore finished 10th at the World Cup in Austria, which doubled up as the European Championships - in which the pair were an agonising fourth. Germans Stephanie Schneider and Annika Drazek won the continental title.

SHORT TRACK SPEED SKATING: Great Britain have selected a five-strong team for Pyeongchang that includes triple world champion Elise Christie.

CURLING: Great Britain's Olympic teams were both in action at the Karuizawa International in Japan, with the men finishing third after beating Sweden in a play-off. The women, skipped by Eve Muirhead, were knocked out in the quarter-finals.

SKI JUMPING: Richard Freitag claimed his third ski jumping World Cup victory of the season in Engelberg to extend his overall lead. Poland's double Olympic gold medallist Kamil Stoch won silver, with Austria's Stefan Kraft taking bronze.

BIATHLON: Norway's triple world champion Johannes Thingnes Bo continued his domination of the 2017-18 World Cup with a fifth victory in eight races.

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING: Johannes Hosflot Klaebo of Norway claimed his seventh World Cup victory of the season, a record before the turn of the year, with 15km pursuit gold in Toblach, Italy.

The 2018 Winter Olympics take place in Pyeongchang, South Korea, from 9 to 25 February.