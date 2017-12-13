Maisie Potter: Snowboard cross athlete set to miss Pyeongchang 2018 with broken heel

Maisie Potter was 29th in the snowboard cross World Cup rankings before her injury

Maisie Potter's hopes of competing at the 2018 Winter Olympics look to be over after breaking her heel.

The snowboard cross athlete was injured in training before this weekend's World Cup race in Val Thorens, France.

The Welsh 20-year-old will undergo surgery on Thursday and expects to be out for three months, with Pyeongchang 2018 taking place from 9-25 February.

"I'm pretty gutted to say the least and will miss being on tour with the rest of the SBX lot," she said on Instagram.

"It's the risk that comes with my sport and has its extreme highs and lows. I will focus on rehab and come back stronger."

Qualification for Pyeongchang 2018 depends on points accumulated from races during the season leading up to the Games.

Potter needed one more good result from the remaining World Cup events this season to meet the criteria.