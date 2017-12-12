BBC Sport - Ski Sunday: How does Paralympian Millie Knight ski with only peripheral vision?
What's it like to ski virtually blind?
Winter Sports
Ski Sunday's Graham Bell attempts to ski a giant slalom course using goggles which only give him peripheral vision - the same conditions Paralympic skier Millie Knight has to deal with.
Watch Ski Sunday, Sunday 17 December, 17:15 GMT on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website & app.
