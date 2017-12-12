Elise Christie among five GB short track speed skaters at Pyeongchang 2018

Elise Christie will compete in her third Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang

Triple world champion Elise Christie is part of a team of five short track speed skaters for Great Britain at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Christie, 27, will compete in the 500m, 1000m and 1500m.

Charlotte Gilmartin, 27, also returns from the 2014 Sochi Games while Farrell Treacy, Kathryn Thomson and Joshua Cheetham make their Olympic debuts.

It takes GB's team to 17 athletes, following the 10 curlers and two figure skaters who have already been selected.

Christie is considered one of Great Britain's strongest medal contenders in South Korea. She missed out on a medal four years ago, having been penalised in all three of her events.

Team GB is expected to take around 60 athletes to the Games, which start on 9 February. Until now, the biggest team was at Sochi in 2014, with 56 athletes..