BBC Sport - Ski Sunday's Ed Leigh goes off-piste in Val d'Isere
Watch: Ed Leigh's daring off-piste adventure
- From the section Winter Sports
Ski Sunday's Ed Leigh goes off-piste in Val d'Isere, France, after a huge overnight snow dump left 1.5 metres of powder on the Alps.
WATCH MORE: 'Insanely wild' run costs German team gold
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired