Lizzy Yarnold continues poor run with 13th place finish

Bobsleigh & Skeleton World Cup Venue: Winterberg, Germany

Yarnold is the only first British athlete to have held the Olympic, World and European titles at the same time

Lizzy Yarnold continued her poor recent run of results with a 13th place finish at the Skeleton World Cup race in Winterberg.

After earning bronze at the season opener in Lake Placid, the 2014 Olympic champion finished 23rd in Canada two weeks ago.

Yarnold's Great Britain team-mate Laura Deas was seventh with a time of 1:56:68.

Germany's Jacqueline Lolling won the race on her home track.

Britain's Ashleigh Pittaway missed out on a final heat in Winterberg after posting a score of 1:00:08 after heat one. Laura Deas is now sixth in the World Cup standings, with Lizzy Yarnold 10th.

The build-up to February's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang City will continue in Innsbruck in Austria before the Christmas and New Year break.

In the new year, Europe hosts three more events - Altenberg and Konigssee sandwich the event in St Moritz, Switzerland, all of which are in January.