Max Burkhart: Teenage German skier dies after race crash

Lake Louise is one of Canada's most popular ski resorts

German teenage skier Max Burkhart has died after suffering injuries in a crash in a race in Canada on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old was airlifted to hospital in Calgary after he careered into safety netting during a Nor-Am Cup event in Lake Louise.

But the International Ski Federation confirmed he died on Wednesday.

"Alpine Canada and Alberta Alpine are devastated about this tragic loss of life," said a statement from Alpine Canada.

"We send deepest condolences to his family and team-mates. Alpine Canada and Alberta Alpine encourage the ski family around the world to support the athletes' family and team mate through this difficult time,"

Burkhart was a member of Ski Club Partenkirchen in Germany and attended the Sugar Bowl Academy in California.

Tuesday's race was run on the same hill used for the first World Cup women's downhill races of the season last weekend which produced several crashes, including one for American Lindsey Vonn.

Last month, also in Canada, French downhill skier David Poisson was killed in a training run crash in Nakiska, as he prepared for the first men's World Cup downhill of the season.