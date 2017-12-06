22 Russian athletes appeal to Cas over doping bans from 2014 Winter Olympics

Aleksandr Zubkov, who is one of the 22, was the flag bearer for Russia in Sochi and won two golds

Twenty-two Russian athletes have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport after being banned for doping offences at the 2014 Winter Olympics.

The group includes 10 athletes who won 11 medals between them in Sochi.

They were stripped of their medals, had results voided and were banned for life from any future Olympics by the International Olympic Committee.

The IOC made the rulings after the 2016 McLaren Report outlined a state-sponsored doping programme in Russia.

On Tuesday, the IOC banned Russia from competing at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Russian athletes who can prove they are clean will be allowed to compete in South Korea under a neutral flag.

But athletes must not have been disqualified or declared ineligible for any violation of anti-doping rules.

The 22 athletes banned in the wake of the 2014 Games have requested Cas makes its decision before the 2018 edition begins in February.