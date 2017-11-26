Ski slopestyle World Cup: GB's Katie Summerhayes wins silver

Summerhayes came seventh in the ski slopestyle final at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi

Great Britain's Katie Summerhayes won silver in the ski slopestyle World Cup in Stubai, Austria - her best finish in the event since January 2014 and equalling her best ever result.

The 2014 Olympian earned a score of 77.00, three points adrift of Sweden's Jennie-Lee Burmansson, with USA's Caroline Claire claiming the bronze.

It is the 22-year-old's third second-place finish at a World Cup event.

"It's been a tough couple of years. I'm so happy to have come back," she said.

"My skiing feels the best it has ever felt. I am really happy to be on the podium today."

Britain's Isabel Atkin (56.40) finished seventh, while Madi Rowlands did not qualify for the final.

It is the third World Cup podium of the season for Great Britain after James Woods won gold in the ski slopestyle World Cup in New Zealand in August and Katie Ormerod came second at the Milan Big Air earlier this month.

The next World Cup event takes place at Font Romeu, France on 22-23 December.