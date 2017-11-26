BBC Sport - Bobsleigh World Cup: GB four-man team claim silver
GB four-man team claim World Cup silver
- From the section Winter Sports
British Olympic pilot Lamin Deen secures the first major medal of his career with silver in the four-man event at the Bobsleigh World Cup.
