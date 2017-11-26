Bobsleigh & Skeleton World Cup: Great Britain claim silver in Whistler

The GB team broke the track record to lead after first heat in Whistler, Canada.

British Olympic pilot Lamin Deen secured the first major medal of his career with silver in the four-man event in Whistler, Canada.

Deen and his team of Ben Simons, Toby Olubi and Andrew Matthews led the standings after setting a track record of 50.66 seconds in their opening run.

Russian Alexander Kasjanov's solid final run was enough to take gold, with GB's combined time 0.28secs slower.

Germany took bronze with the other British sled of Bradley Hall in ninth.

Deen's success seals back-to-back World Cup medals for British sleds after Hall's bronze in Park City, USA, last week.

This latest podium finish equals the best result for a British team since Sochi Olympic pilot John Jackson's second place at the Lake Placid World Cup event four years ago.

Britain's last World Cup victory came in 1993 when Mark Tout drove his four-man team to gold in Cortina, Italy.

With the North American leg of the World Cup now complete the athletes will reconvene for the European leg starting on 8 December in Winterberg, Germany.