Bobsleigh World Cup: Mica McNeill and Mica Moore fifth in Whistler

Bobsleigh & Skeleton World Cup - round three Venue: Whistler, Canada Dates: 20-25 November Coverage: Watch live on BBC Red Button, Connected TV, BBC Sport website and app

Unfunded bobsledders Mica McNeill and Mica Moore secured the best result for British women in the Bobsleigh World Cup for over eight years by finishing fifth in Canada.

The pair were only able to compete on the World Cup circuit this season after raising over £30,000 through crowdfunding following an overspend by their governing body.

McNeill and Moore were third at the halfway stage in Whistler before conditions deteriorated in the final session, while Canada took gold.

Four sleds crashed, but McNeill was at least able to guide her sled to a career-best result and rise to sixth in the overall World Cup standings.

The British pair completed two runs in Whistler in a combined time of one minute 47.99 seconds, which was 0.59 seconds off the podium places, with USA finishing second and third behind Canada.

However, there was disappointment in the women's skeleton, with Olympic champion Lizzy Yarnold failing to make it though to the second run after an error-strewn performance saw her finish 23rd.

Team-mate Laura Deas was 11th, with Ashleigh Pittaway 19th.

The bobsleigh success was the second impressive result for Britain in a week, following bronze for the men's four-man team in Park City, USA, last weekend.

The last time a British bobsleigh women's pair bettered McNeill and Moore's result was in January 2009 when Nicola Minichiello and Gillian Cooke finished third at the St Moritz World Cup in Switzerland.

McNeill's previous best World Cup result was joint seventh alongside Montell Douglas at last season's event in St Moritz.

Earlier, the GB two-man team of Bradley Hall and Joel Fearon finished 13th, while team-mates Bruce Tasker and Nicholas Gleeson crashed out in the first of two heats.

In the para-bobsleigh competition - which is set to make its Winter Paralympic debut at the Beijing 2022 Games - Corie Mapp finished fifth.

On Saturday, Hall will return to lead the men's GBR 1 four-man sled where he will be looking to follow up the first World Cup medal of his career with further success.

The British Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation BBSA has not ruled out supporting the GB women at some stage in the future, but with limited funds - following the overspend - it is focusing resources on the men's team.