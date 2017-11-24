BBC Sport - Bobsleigh & Skeleton World Cup: Lizzy Yarnold eliminated in first run
Yarnold eliminated in first-run shocker
Winter Sports
Britain's Lizzy Yarnold is eliminated after the first heat in the women's skeleton at the Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Cup Whistler Mountain, Canada.
