BBC Sport - Bobsleigh & Skeleton World Cup: Lizzy Yarnold eliminated in first run

Britain's Lizzy Yarnold is eliminated after the first heat in the women's skeleton at the Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Cup Whistler Mountain, Canada.

WATCH MORE: Yarnold wins skeleton bronze at World Cup

Available to UK users only.

