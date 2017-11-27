Winter Olympics 2018: GB win medals in bobsleigh, curling and freestyle skiing

Media playback is not supported on this device GB four-man team claim World Cup silver

With the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, just over a couple of months away, BBC Sport brings you a weekly round-up of the big stories.

Landmark success for British sledders

BOBSLEIGH: British bobsledders won a World Cup medal for the second weekend in a row as Lamin Deen and his crew took silver behind Russia in the four-man event in Whistler, Canada.

It's Britain's best result in the sport since 2013 and comes after Bradley Hall's team earned bronze in Park City, USA, last week.

There was also encouragement for unfunded bobsledders Mica McNeill and Mica Moore, whose fifth-place finish was the best result for British women for over eight years.

Unsurprisingly, the women's gold went to Canadian pair Kaillie Humphries - winning her 46th career medal - and Melissa Lotholz.

Muirhead strikes gold

CURLING: Eve Muirhead claimed gold as British curlers proved their credentials for Pyeongchang with medal-winning displays at the European Championships in Switzerland.

Representing Scotland, Team Muirhead saw off Sweden in the final of the last major championships before the Winter Olympics.

The men's team, skippered by Kyle Smith, were leading Sweden 5-4 after eight ends in their final but a fightback by their opponents meant they had to settle for silver.

Katie Summerhayes will compete in the ski slopestyle at Pyeongchang

Summerhayes equals World Cup best

FREESTYLE SKIING: Britain's Katie Summerhayes equalled her best World Cup result with a silver medal in the ski slopestyle in Stubai, Austria.

It's a first World Cup medal since January 2014 for Summerhayes, who finished three points adrift of Sweden's Jennie-Lee Burmansson.

Yarnold hits wrong note in Whistler

SKELETON: Olympic champion Lizzy Yarnold suffered a setback in her build-up to the Games next year after she failed to make the second run of the World Cup event in Whistler, Canada.

A scrappy first run meant Yarnold was only 23rd of the 27 athletes, with only 20 qualifying for the second run.

Her British team-mate Laura Deas finished 11th, and she lies sixth in the overall standings. Germany's Jacqueline Lolling is top, with Yarnold dropping to 10th.

Yun Sungbin showed why he is one of South Korea's big hopes for the Olympics by winning his second consecutive men's event, setting a new track record.

Shiffrin rediscovers form

ALPINE SKIING: Slalom skier Mikaela Shiffrin earned her first win of the season with victory in the World Cup event in Killington, USA.

The American, who won the Olympic title as an 18-year-old and is targeting five events in Pyeongchang, had been winless in her first three races of the season for the first time since 2013.

Meanwhile, Germany's five-time world medallist Felix Neureuther will miss the Winter Olympics after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in training.

Medvedeva breaks foot

FIGURE SKATING: World champion Evgenia Medvedeva could miss the Grand Prix Final in December after breaking her foot.

The Russian, who is the favourite for the Olympic title after going unbeaten for the past two years, has fractured a metatarsal in her right foot but is still hoping to compete in the 2017 finale in Nagoya, Japan.

Russians stripped of Sochi medals

Russia has been stripped of a further three Sochi 2014 medals because of doping violations.

Among those sanctioned are Aleksandr Zubkov, who won gold in both the two-man and four-man bobsleigh, and who was Russia's flag-bearer at the Sochi opening ceremony.

Dislocated shoulder - but unbroken focus

Things looked bad for American figure skater Adam Rippon when he fell on his first jump in his free programme at Skate America, dislocating his right shoulder.

However, the American simply popped his arm back into place, and then skated almost flawlessly to earn a silver medal at the event in Lake Placid.

The 2018 Winter Olympics take place in Pyeongchang, South Korea, from 9 to 25 February. You will be able to follow live BBC Sport coverage of the Winter Games on TV, radio and online.