European Curling Championships: Scotland women & men reach finals

Scotland's women, led by Eve Muirhead, have reached the final

Scotland's women followed their male compatriots in reaching the final at the European Curling Championships.

Eve Muirhead's rink will meet Sweden on Saturday morning and Kyle Smith's men take on their Swedish counterparts in the afternoon.

Both Scottish teams beat host nation Switzerland in their semi-finals.

Muirhead led a 7-5 win in Friday's afternoon session after Smith's rink earned a 9-8 victory on Thursday evening.

Smith's rink had lost to the Swiss in the round robin but it will be the hosts who contest the men's bronze medal match against Norway on Friday evening, which precedes the women's bronze medal tie between Switzerland and Italy.

Smith said: "That feels absolutely brilliant, we're absolutely delighted.

"We got that early start and stole three, which was huge. We put them under a bit of pressure in the last end and thankfully they didn't make it."

Smith's rink also includes Thomas Muirhead, Kyle Waddell and Cameron Smith

Swedish skip Niklas Edin believes having last-stone advantage in the first end against the Scots could prove decisive.

"We've got the hammer in the final, which is important at this level," he said.

"Other than the one game we lost [to Netherlands], we've had a pretty-much perfect week.

"We've got what it takes, but we've got to deliver one more time."

Results

Men's semi-finals: Scotland 9-8 Switzerland; Sweden 8-3 Norway

Women's semi-finals: Scotland 7-5 Switzerland, Italy 3-7 Sweden

Round-robin standings

Men: 1 Sweden 8-1, 2 Switzerland 7-2, 3 Scotland 6-3, 4 Norway 6-3, 5 Germany 5-4, 6 Russia 4-5, 7 Netherlands 4-5, 8 Italy 2-7, 9 Austria 1-8, 10 Slovakia 1-8.

Women: 1 Sweden 9-0, 2 Switzerland 7-2, 3 Scotland 7-2, 4 Italy 5-4, 5 Russia 4-5, 6 Germany 3-6, 7 Czech Republic 3-6, 8 Denmark 3-6, 9 Hungary 2-7, 10 Turkey 2-7.

Saturday's finals will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website from 09:00 GMT