BBC Sport - Bobsleigh World Cup 2017: Great Britain win first medal since 2013

GB win first Bobsleigh World Cup medal since 2013

Great Britain earn a first bobsleigh World Cup podium place since 2013 as Bradley Hall guides his crew to a bronze medal in the United States.

Hall and his team of Bruce Tasker, Greg Cackett and Joel Fearon led after the first run, but slipped behind winners Germany and hosts USA after the second in Park City, Utah. Their combined time of one minute 35.56 seconds was just 0.12secs off gold.

FULL STORY: Bobsleigh World Cup: Great Britain win bronze for first podium since 2013

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

GB win first Bobsleigh World Cup medal since 2013

Video

Highlights: England reach World Cup semi-final

Video

An incredibly emotional moment at Murrayfield

Video

England score four tries in win against Australia

Video

Spurs have to win a trophy soon - Shearer

Video

Stones out for six weeks - Guardiola

Video

Five reasons why Zlatan has been missed...

Video

The NFL Show

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Scotland beaten by All Blacks - highlights

Video

Man Utd were dominant - Mourinho

  • From the section Man Utd
Video

Goffin shocks Federer to reach final - five great shots

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Watch: Amos scores decisive try for Wales

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytots enjoying their session

Rugbytots Mid Glamorgan

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired