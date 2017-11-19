Great Britain earn a first bobsleigh World Cup podium place since 2013 as Bradley Hall guides his crew to a bronze medal in the United States.

Hall and his team of Bruce Tasker, Greg Cackett and Joel Fearon led after the first run, but slipped behind winners Germany and hosts USA after the second in Park City, Utah. Their combined time of one minute 35.56 seconds was just 0.12secs off gold.

FULL STORY: Bobsleigh World Cup: Great Britain win bronze for first podium since 2013

Available to UK users only.