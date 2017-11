From the section

Kyle Smith's Scotland team got off to a winning start in St Gallen

Scotland's men opened their European Curling Championships campaign by beating Italy in Switzerland.

Kyle Smith's rink won 7-3 in Group A and take on Austria later, the Austrians having lost to defending champions Sweden.

Also in St Gallen on Saturday, Scotland's women begin their Group A campaign against Sweden

Both Scottish teams meet Russia on Sunday and Eve Muirhead's rink also play Denmark.