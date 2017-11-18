Elise Christie wins first World Cup title of season in Seoul

From the section

Elise Christie (right) won World Championships gold last season

British Winter Olympics gold medal hopeful Elise Christie won her first World Cup short track speed skating title of the season with victory in the 500m in Seoul, South Korea.

Christie, who made a false start, overtook Italy's Martina Valcepina before winning in 43.27 seconds.

South Korea's Choi Min-jeong was second and Canada's Marianne St-Gelais third.

Earlier this year, Christie became the first British woman to win a World Championship gold.

She is considered one of Great Britain's strongest medal contenders at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang - also in South Korea - in February.