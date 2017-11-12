Alpine skiing: Britain's Dave Ryding crashes on brink of World Cup win

Dave Ryding competed in the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics but didn't make the podium at either

Dave Ryding's latest bid to become Britain's first winner of an alpine World Cup event ended in heartbreak as he crashed out while comfortably leading the men's slalom in Finland.

Ryding equalled Britain's best result at a World Cup in January with second in the slalom at Kitzbuhel, and looked like going one better in Levi as he led by 0.14 seconds after the first runs.

The 30-year-old was ahead by half a second two-thirds of the way down his second run, but his hopes ended when he missed a gate after hitting a rut.

Ryding's pace at the season-opener was nevertheless encouraging and he is aiming to compete in 11 more World Cup races this season as well as the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in February.

Ryding's error allowed Germany's Felix Neureuther to take his 13th World Cup win with an overall time of one minute 42.83 seconds.

Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen took second place from Mattias Hargin of Sweden.

World champion Marcel Hirscher was 17th on his return from injury after fracturing his ankle during training in August.