Big Air World Cup: GB's Katie Ormerod wins silver in Milan

Britain's Katie Ormerod won silver at the first Big Air World Cup of the season in Milan, Italy.

The 20-year-old had led going into the final run but was beaten to gold by Anna Gasser of Austria.

Ormerod aims to take part in four big air and three World Cup slopestyle events before February's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Earlier this month, she told BBC Sport she was "confident" of winning Olympic medals in both disciplines.