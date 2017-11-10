Russian doping: Wada gets new intelligence around state-sponsored programme

The World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) has been given intelligence which it hopes will provide proof of systematic Russian state-sponsored doping.

Last year, a report commissioned by Wada found evidence Russia operated a programme from late 2011 until August 2015 across the "vast majority" of summer and winter Olympic sports.

Now Wada has what it believes is a copy of a Moscow anti-doping laboratory's database, which it claims corroborates the testimony of Russian whistleblower Gregory Rodchenkov.

The allegations of the man who was director of Russia's anti-doping laboratory during Sochi 2014 - including that he doped athletes at the 2012 Olympics and the 2014 Winter Games - led to the landmark McLaren reports.

Two International Olympic Committee (IOC) commissions have been investigating the findings themselves, with a decision on sanctions due early next month.

With Wada's Foundation Board likely to conclude that Russia remains non-complaint next week, the IOC will have to decide on a punishment on 5 December.

In September, Russia's Olympic chief said he expected to have a team at 2018 Winter Olympics, which take place from 9-25 February in South Korea.

More to follow.