Bobsleigh & Skeleton World Cup: Watch live coverage on the BBC

Lizzy Yarnold will be defending her Olympic title in Pyeongchang next year

Bobsleigh & Skeleton World Cup Venue: Lake Placid, USA Dates: 5-10 November Coverage: Watch live across the BBC Red Button, Connected TV, BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Great Britain is expecting its best ever Winter Olympics when the squad travel to Pyeongchang, and the skeleton team has mined a rich seam of gold and silver medals at recent Olympics.

From Shelley Rudman's silver medal in 2006 to golds for Amy Williams (2010) and Lizzy Yarnold (2014), GB could make a strong case to be the dominant force in women's skeleton.

The bobsleigh teams, for their part, have faced uncertain times recently, with allegations of mismanagement over the decision to withdraw funding to the women's team.

But now they are competing in the eight-round World Cup in the build-up to February's Winter Olympics.

The competition starts in the United States resorts of Lake Placid and Park City, before moving to Whistler in Canada at the end of November.

The European swing starts in December, first in Winterberg in Germany and then Innsbruck in Austria.

In the new year, Europe hosts three more events - Altenberg and Koenigssee sandwiching the event in St Moritz, Switzerland, all of which are in January.

BBC coverage times

Times are GMT and subject to late changes.

Thursday, 9 November

Women's skeleton

13:30-15:30, BBC Red Button and online

Women's bobsleigh

17:30-19:30, BBC Red Button and online

Two-man bobsleigh

20:30-22:30, Connected TV and online

Friday, 10 November

Two-man bobsleigh repeat

11:30-13:30, BBC Red Button

Men's skeleton

13:30-15:30, BBC Red Button and online

Four-man bobsleigh

18:00-20:00, BBC Red Button and online (repeated 22:20-00:20, BBC Red Button)