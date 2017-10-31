Wales' Laura Deas believes she can continue Great Britain's success in the skeleton if she is selected for the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Team GB won women's skeleton gold at Vancouver 2010 with Amy Williams, while Lizzy Yarnold took gold at Sochi 2014.

Deas, 29, has been part of the skeleton programme since 2009 but has not been to an Olympics before.

The 2018 Winter Games take place from 9-25 February in Pyeongchang, South Korea.