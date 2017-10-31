BBC Sport - Winter Olympics 2018: Laura Deas wants to continue GB skeleton success

Deas wants to continue GB skeleton success

Wales' Laura Deas believes she can continue Great Britain's success in the skeleton if she is selected for the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Team GB won women's skeleton gold at Vancouver 2010 with Amy Williams, while Lizzy Yarnold took gold at Sochi 2014.

Deas, 29, has been part of the skeleton programme since 2009 but has not been to an Olympics before.

The 2018 Winter Games take place from 9-25 February in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Top videos

Video

Deas wants to continue GB skeleton success

Video

Kelce dances as Chiefs dominate Broncos

Video

Ancelotti, Giggs, Dyche? Pundits debate next Everton manager

Video

Perfect way to mark five-year anniversary - Dyche

Video

Newcastle had control until goal - Benitez

Video

Dyche v Benitez: Battle of the beards

Video

This might be the craziest minute of football you'll ever see

Video

O'Neill welcomes return of McNair and Ward

Video

Rugby League World Cup: Home nations heartache & great shorts

Video

Gigantic Watson throw leads Plays of the Week

Video

'We can go on to achieve big things' - England's U17 world champions return

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Early morning Yoga at Siobhan Davies Studios

Early Morning Yoga

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired