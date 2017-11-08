BBC Sport - Meet Mica McNeill, the GB bobsleigh star who saved her Olympic dream
'You're funding the men, not the women? What? Why?'
- From the section Winter Sports
What would you do if you had your funding cut and your Olympic dream appeared over? BBC Sport meets Mica McNeill, the pilot of Great Britain's number one bobsleigh team who came up with a way to keep their Pyeongchang 2018 hopes alive.
Watch live coverage of the Bobsleigh and Skeleton World Cup event at Lake Placid on the BBC Sport Website and Red Button from 13:30 GMT on Thursday.
WATCH MORE: Refugee to Olympian - Yusra Mardini's epic journey
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired