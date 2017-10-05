BBC Sport - Anya Kay 'feeling sick' about missing Winter Olympics after retirement from bobsleigh
Anya Kay tells BBC South Today that her retirement from bobsleigh at the age of 26 because of chronic fatigue has left her "feeling sick" about missing the Winter Olympics.
