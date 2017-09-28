Winter Olympics 2018: GB bobsleigh chief Richard Parker to leave role

Richard Parker took over as BBSA chief executive in 2014

British Bobsleigh can "now partially support" a women's team following the departure of the sport's chief executive Richard Parker.

His exit follows those of the British Bobsleigh & Skeleton Association (BBSA) head coach and performance director.

Earlier this month the BBSA said it was withdrawing funding from the women but continuing to fund three men's teams.

A statement said the BBSA can now help a team "press for qualification for February's Winter Olympics".

Bobsled drivers Mica McNeill and Donna Creighton had launched crowdfunding pages in an effort to raise money to enable them to compete on the World Cup circuit, and try to reach next year's Olympics in Pyongchang.

McNeill has already reached her target of £30,000.

Parker's departure comes after a turbulent few months for the BBSA. In June, the BBC revealed a group of elite athletes had complained of a "toxic atmosphere" in the sport.

In response, an independent review was launched into allegations of bullying, racism and sexism.

Both performance director Gary Anderson and head coach Dominik Scherrer subsequently stepped down. There is no suggestion of any wrongdoing by either.

Parker leaves after three years in his role, which the BBSA says will not be filled.

A BBSA statement added: "Mr Parker had recently proposed a new structure for the next Olympic cycle but has left earlier than originally planned to help reduce central costs and ensure that maximum available resources can be focused on our athletes and their journey to February's Winter Olympic Games."

The BBSA was the best funded of Britain's winter sports governing bodies, receiving about £10m from UK Sport for the 2014-18 Olympic cycle, with £4.5m for the bobsleigh programme and £5.5m for the skeleton programme.

However, UK Sport cut its support by £50,000 this summer. And last week, BBC Sport learnt that British Bobsleigh was to withdraw funding from its women's team - just five months before the Winter Olympics.

Mica McNeill - the top female driver - said she was "gutted and shocked" to be told by bosses there was no money left to fund her because of "an overspend".