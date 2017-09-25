Mica McNeill: Bobsleigher believes in Olympic success despite lack of funding

Bobsleigh pilot Mica McNeill (right) won silver at the Youth Olympic Games in 2012

Bobsleigher Mica McNeill believes the British team can win an Olympic medal at Pyeongchang next year despite the governing body withdrawing funding.

British Bobsleigh is set to pull funding for a women's team just five months before the Winter Olympics.

However McNeill, 24, who has set up a funding page, says public support will motivate the athletes to win a medal.

"We are powered by the people and it is them who will be pushing us down the track," she said.

She is closing on her £30,000 target to compete at the World Cup and secure qualification for Pyeongchang 2018.

"We need a clear mind, not worrying about money or the past and just focusing on performing," she said.

"We need to make everyone who has supported us proud and make sure the money does not go to waste."

McNeill, who won the world junior title with team-mate Mica Moore in January, said that the women's team had been told there was "no money" for their programme.

The British Bobsleigh and Skeleton Association (BBSA), which has faced accusations of racism in the past, is the country's best-funded winter sport governing body, and intends to continue supporting three men's teams on its performance programme.

In a statement last week, it said: "The GB Bobsleigh programme is currently focusing resources on winning medals at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

"We are actively seeking commercial funding to further support our world-class programme and we will continue to do so."

However, McNeill said that the women's team had realised they had to "push forward" to take funding into their own hands.

Olympic skeleton champion Lizzy Yarnold previously accused the governing body of "mismanagement" over the decision to withdraw funding.