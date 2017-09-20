Winter Olympics 2018: South Korea president Moon Jae-in meets Thomas Bach

South Korean President Moon Jae-in met IOC president Thomas Bach in New York

South Korea believes a successful hosting of next year's Winter Olympics will "erase worries" around the world over political stability in the region.

Tensions have grown over North Korea's nuclear weapons programme.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in met International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach on Monday to discuss the Pyeongchang Games.

Bach said North Korean athletes would be allowed to compete at the Games, which run from 9 to 25 February, 2018.

North Korea conducted its sixth, and by far its most powerful, nuclear test on 3 September, a move which has led to sanctions from the United Nations.

"We are well aware of the concerns the IOC and the whole world have regarding the Korean peninsula," Moon was quoted as saying to Bach at the New York meeting by an official.

"A successful hosting of the Pyeongchang Games would erase worries over security and show the world regional peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula."

South Korea has submitted a draft resolution for an Olympic Truce, which will be voted on by the United Nations General Assembly on 13 November.

The United Kingdom was the first nation to get all 193 UN Member states to sign the Olympic Truce resolution for the London 2012 Games.