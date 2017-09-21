Molly Summerhayes: I work at a fast-food restaurant to help fund my Olympic dream

Summerhayes won the halfpipe title at the Freestyle Junior World Championships in Italy in 2015

One day Molly Summerhayes is flipping on a halfpipe in New Zealand, the next she's flipping burgers at a fast-food restaurant in Sheffield.

They may seem worlds apart, but the two are linked. Summerhayes wants to compete at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, and trips to qualifying events will not pay for themselves.

"There are a lot of people at work who are my age and are there for the same reason - they just need to earn money," the 20-year-old told BBC Sport.

Summerhayes receives no personal funding from UK Sport for her programme with Great Britain's Park and Pipe squad, so works shifts at McDonald's to help pay for her halfpipe skiing career.

"I'm on a zero-hour contract and it works really well for me," she said.

"Say I'm only home for four days, I'll work three of those and then be off again. They help me with what I need to do.

"I applied for so many jobs and they were the only ones who could give me what I needed. I couldn't ask for anything better."

Summerhayes recently received a funding boost as she was named as one of four recipients of a grant from the British Snowsports Fund.

The new scheme works with the UK snowsports industry to ask recreational skiers and snowboarders to make a small donation when purchasing their ski holiday, or when buying kit and equipment.

Rory Tapner, chairman of British Ski and Snowboard said: "We are proud to be innovating new ways of raising funds to support our athletes and programmes.

"As we work towards achieving our vision of the UK becoming one of the top five snowsport nations in the world by 2030, we will continue to work to find ways to fund the sport."

To qualify for her first Olympics, Summerhayes must be among the top 24 women at the conclusion of the World Cup events, which run until January.

The Briton finished 17th in her latest competition in Cardrona, New Zealand, and will now need to fund travel to events in Copenhagen and the USA.

"It can be difficult when it's about mapping out everything that the money needs to go on. It comes down to what's more important," she said.

"I am trying to put in as much money as I can but sometimes it doesn't feel like enough. But I couldn't be more grateful for the help I've received so far."

Summerhayes could compete in South Korea alongside her older sister Katie, who finished seventh in slopestyle at Sochi.

"Katie really helps me when I'm at competitions if I need someone to talk to," said Summerhayes.

"Katie and some of the other team have already spoken to me about how the Olympics work and it's really interesting to hear from their point of view.

"There are still things I need to work on but I'm happy with the way it's going at the moment. I just hope it gets me to where I want to go."