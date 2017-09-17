Lee Johnston named new British Bobsleigh head coach after Dominik Scherrer resignation

Lee Johnston said it was "a huge honour" to become head coach

Triple Olympian Lee Johnston has been named as the new British Bobsleigh head coach.

His predecessor Dominik Scherrer resigned less than five months before the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Johnston is a 12-time British champion who went to the Winter Games in 1998, 2002 and 2006.

"He has a vast amount of experience and has been a key part of the programme for 22 years," said GB Bobsleigh's strategic adviser Chris Price.

Johnston said: "We have an exciting season ahead and a hugely talented group of athletes, and I'm looking forward to helping them fulfil their undoubted potential."

In June, the BBC revealed that GB athletes had written to British Bobsleigh to complain of "bullying, racism, sexism and discrimination".

Last month, Gary Anderson left his position as performance director, having stepped down from some duties to deal with "health issues".

There is no suggestion of any wrongdoing by Scherrer or Anderson.

In an email sent to athletes and staff, Swiss Scherrer said it was "no longer possible" for him to decide strategy.