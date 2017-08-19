Lloyd Wallace: British aerial skier 'comfortable' after crash

Lloyd Wallace
Lloyd Wallace has been targeting next year's Winter Olympics

British aerial skier Lloyd Wallace is "conscious and comfortable" after suffering a "severe" head injury in a training crash in Switzerland.

The International Ski Federation had said Wallace was in a light coma but stable after being flown to a hospital in Zurich by helicopter on Thursday.

British Ski and Snowboard said the 22-year-old will be moved from intensive care to a recovery ward on Saturday.

It added: "He is doing well and is able to talk."

The crash reportedly happened when the world junior bronze medallist fell on a run-up while at a training camp in Mettmenstetten.

Wallace trains full-time with the Swiss aerial skiing team and has been using a crowd-funding site to help his bid to reach next year's Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

