Pyeongchang 2018: Katie Ormerod named in GB park and pipe team
World Cup gold medallist Katie Ormerod has made the British Ski and Snowboard park and pipe team for the new season.
The 19-year-old fractured a vertebra in her back in March and missed the World Championships.
Ormerod was Britain's first Big Air World Cup winner in Moscow in January,
Aimee Fuller, along with men's snowboarders Billy Morgan and Jamie Nicholls, will aim to qualify for a second Winter Olympics when the games begin in Pyeongchang in February.
Cardrona, in New Zealand, will host the start of the World Cup season for ski slopestyle on 26-27 August and snowboarding from Sunday, 3 September.
GB Park and Pipe team 2017-18
Snowboard slopestyle/big air
Jamie Nicholls
Billy Morgan
Rowan Coultas
Matt McCormick
Henry Shackleton
Fin Bremner
Katie Ormerod
Aimee Fuller
Ski slopestyle/big air
James Woods
Tyler Harding
Cal Sandieson
Mike Rowlands
Izzy Atkin
Katie Summerhayes
Madi Rowlands
Anna Vincenti
Ski halfpipe
Murray Buchan
Peter Speight
Alexander Glavatsky-Yeadon
Rowan Cheshire
Madi Rowlands
Molly Summerhayes