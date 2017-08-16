Pyeongchang 2018: Katie Ormerod named in GB park and pipe team

Katie Ormerod is seen as one of Britain's best medal hopes for Pyeongchang 2018

World Cup gold medallist Katie Ormerod has made the British Ski and Snowboard park and pipe team for the new season.

The 19-year-old fractured a vertebra in her back in March and missed the World Championships.

Ormerod was Britain's first Big Air World Cup winner in Moscow in January,

Aimee Fuller, along with men's snowboarders Billy Morgan and Jamie Nicholls, will aim to qualify for a second Winter Olympics when the games begin in Pyeongchang in February.

Cardrona, in New Zealand, will host the start of the World Cup season for ski slopestyle on 26-27 August and snowboarding from Sunday, 3 September.

GB Park and Pipe team 2017-18

Snowboard slopestyle/big air

Jamie Nicholls

Billy Morgan

Rowan Coultas

Matt McCormick

Henry Shackleton

Fin Bremner

Katie Ormerod

Aimee Fuller

Ski slopestyle/big air

James Woods

Tyler Harding

Cal Sandieson

Mike Rowlands

Izzy Atkin

Katie Summerhayes

Madi Rowlands

Anna Vincenti

Ski halfpipe

Murray Buchan

Peter Speight

Alexander Glavatsky-Yeadon

Rowan Cheshire

Madi Rowlands

Molly Summerhayes