Gary Anderson: Great Britain Bobsleigh team performance director steps back

Great Britain finished fifth in the men's bobsleigh at the 2014 Winter Olympics

GB Bobsleigh performance director Gary Anderson is stepping back from some of his duties because of health issues.

However, Anderson will remain in his role with a focus on preparing for next year's Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Anderson's decision comes a few weeks after BBC Sport reported another senior GB Bobsleigh official was accused of making racist comments amid complaints over a "toxic atmosphere" in the sport.

GB Bobsleigh then had £48,198 of UK Sport funding cut earlier this month.

Anderson's decision is not linked to either situation, and he cited personal health concerns that needed "urgent attention", as well as "pressing family commitments".

"Being successful in South Korea is our main performance aim and I remain fully committed to ensuring that is the case," he added.

"I will be kept abreast of all performance matters and will still be in attendance at numerous summer training sessions, with some of my wider responsibilities designated to other members of my coaching team."

The British Bobsleigh and Skeleton Association said it was "fully supportive" of Anderson's decision.