BBC Sport - World Figure Skating 2017: When you celebrate this hard... then finish 12th!
When you celebrate this hard... then finish 12th!
- From the section Winter Sports
Uzbekistan's Misha Ge puts in a world championship worthy celebration but sadly he only finished in 12th place at the World Figure Skating Championships in Helsinki.
WATCH MORE: The quickest costume change in history?
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired