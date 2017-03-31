BBC Sport - World Figure Skating Championships: Is this the quickest costume change in history?
The quickest costume change in history?
- From the section Winter Sports
French figure skater Laurine Lecavelier pulls off a rapid costume change in the middle of her routine at the World Figure Skating Championships in Helsinki.
