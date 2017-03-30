BBC Sport - World Figure Skating Championships 2017: China win pairs' free skating gold

China win pairs' free skating gold despite fall

Sui Wenjing and Han Cong claim pairs' free skating gold for China, despite having a fall in their final routine at the World Figure Skating Championships in Helsinki.

Watch the women's free skating live on Friday, 31 March from 15:50 BST on BBC Red Button and online.

Available to UK users only.

WATCH MORE: Amazing ski trick a world first

Top videos

Video

China win pairs' free skating gold despite fall

Video

I was definitely spiked - Berahino

Video

James Anderson on horses, Ashes and 500 Test wickets

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Internet reacts to Ronaldo's statue

Video

'Can Chicago Fire win the World Cup, Bastian?'

Video

'Impossible for me to manage Barcelona'

Audio

Chris Woakes: Australia are favourites for the Ashes

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Was this the best Merseyside derby ever?

Video

Wenger future 'not completely sorted out yet'

Video

Bellew, Reid & Lawrenson talk Merseyside rivalry

Video

This is big, really big - the Celebrity Boat Race

  • From the section Rowing
Video

Willett relives magical Masters win

  • From the section Golf

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Tigers Men's Team

Basketball Open Session
Nordic Walking

Free Taster Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired