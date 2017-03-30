BBC Sport - World Figure Skating Championships 2017: China win pairs' free skating gold
China win pairs' free skating gold despite fall
- From the section Winter Sports
Sui Wenjing and Han Cong claim pairs' free skating gold for China, despite having a fall in their final routine at the World Figure Skating Championships in Helsinki.
Watch the women's free skating live on Friday, 31 March from 15:50 BST on BBC Red Button and online.
Available to UK users only.
