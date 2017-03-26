BBC Sport - Jamie Nicholls wins World Cup snowboard slopestyle bronze

GB's Nicholls secures World Cup snowboard bronze

Watch the bronze medal-winning run from Great Britain's Jamie Nicholls at the final World Cup snowboard slopestyle of the season. Chris Corning of the USA won gold ahead of Norway's Fridtjof Tischendorf.

Available to UK users only.

READ MORE: Jamie Nicholls wins World Cup snowboard slopestyle bronze

