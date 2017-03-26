BBC Sport - Jamie Nicholls wins World Cup snowboard slopestyle bronze
GB's Nicholls secures World Cup snowboard bronze
- From the section Winter Sports
Watch the bronze medal-winning run from Great Britain's Jamie Nicholls at the final World Cup snowboard slopestyle of the season. Chris Corning of the USA won gold ahead of Norway's Fridtjof Tischendorf.
Available to UK users only.
READ MORE: Jamie Nicholls wins World Cup snowboard slopestyle bronze
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired