Jamie Nicholls wins World Cup snowboard slopestyle bronze

Jamie Nicholls (left) celebrates a second podium of the World Cup season

Great Britain's Jamie Nicholls won a bronze medal at the final World Cup snowboard slopestyle of the season.

He scored 86.40 to finish third in Spindleruv Mlyn in the Czech Republic, behind winner Chris Corning of the USA (92.34) and Norway's Fridtjof Tischendorf (87.20).

It was Nicholls' second World Cup podium of the season and he finished second in the overall rankings.

Aimee Fuller missed out on the podium by 0.16 points in the women's event.

The Briton scored 73.24 but was pipped to a medal by Germany's Silvia Mittermuller (73.40). New Zealand's Zoi Sadowski Synnott secured the first World Cup win of her career with 87.32 and Canada's Spencer O'Brien finished second with 81.22.

Nicholls said: "I am really happy to finish the season off on a high with a podium in the Czech Republic.

"I won here last year, so I am glad I was able to perform again and land my 1440. To get second on the World Cup Tour is amazing as well, [it was] a good end to the World Cup season."

Over in Veysonnaz, Switzerland, World Cup snowboard cross was taking place with Britain's Zoe Gillings-Brier and Maisie Potter in action.

Gillings-Brier just missed out on a semi-final place, finishing 15th overall, with Potter in 24th place.