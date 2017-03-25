BBC Sport - Penny Coomes: The GB skater who 'smashed her knee into eight pieces'
The GB skater who 'smashed her knee into eight pieces'
Winter Sports
BBC Sport meets figure skater Penny Coomes, who is targeting a spot at next year's Winter Olympics after battling to fitness following a shattered kneecap and two operations.
READ MORE:Ice dancer Penny Coomes aims for 2018 Winter Olympics after injury
