BBC Sport - What to do with a load of ice and clapped-out cars? Car curling!

From Russia with gloves... it's car curling

Ever heard of car curling? The first tournament was held in Russia at the weekend - with four teams of 10 people each pushed small Russian-made cars towards a target painted on an ice rink.

