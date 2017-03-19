BBC Sport - Freestyle Ski & Snowboard World Championships: James Woods wins bronze after crash

Woods wins bronze despite crash

Britain's James Woods wins a freestyle skiing slopestyle bronze medal despite crashing on his final run at the World Championships in Sierra Nevada, Spain.

READ MORE: James Woods & Isabel Atkin win ski slopestyle bronze

